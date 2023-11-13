Johnson carried three times for 12 yards and caught both his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 34-3 loss to San Francisco. He also returned one kickoff for 22 yards.

Johnson tied a season high with 12 offensive snaps and more than doubled his previous season high for scrimmage yards. He could be pushing rookie Tank Bigsby for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind starter Travis Etienne, but there's likely not much to glean from Sunday's game since Jacksonville trailed by three-plus possessions for most of the second half.