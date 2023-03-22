Johnson agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year contract with the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson is coming off a quiet 2022 campaign with the Browns, but he flashed in limited opportunities back in 2021, when he handled 100 carries for 534 yards and three scores. The 27-year-old could now get a chance to complete for with the likes of JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner for complementary work behind No. 1 running back Travis Etienne, making him an interesting end-of-roster flier in dynasty fantasy formats.
