Johnson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Ravens, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Johnson has been playing through the knee issue for weeks. He's settled in as Travis Etienne's change of pace and is averaging 6.4 touches per game over the Jaguars' last five contests.
