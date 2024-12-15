Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Johnson will be inactive for the third straight game since Jacksonville's Week 12 bye. He played in each of the Jaguars' first 11 contests of the campaign but has fallen behind Keilan Robinson on the depth chart since Robinson returned from IR in mid-November.
