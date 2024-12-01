Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Coming out of a Week 12 bye, the Jaguars are back to full strength in the backfield with Travis Etienne further removed from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for Weeks 7 and 8 and with Tank Bigsby back in action after missing the Week 11 loss to the Lions with an ankle injury. Rookie fifth-round pick Keilan Robinson is also ready to make his NFL debut after coming off injured reserve Nov. 19, and while he's unlikely to have much of a role on offense behind Etienne and Bigsby, his ability to contribute as a return man will be enough for the Jaguars to keep him active over Johnson as the No. 3 back. Johnson had already seen his role dwindle following Etienne's return to action in Week 9, as Johnson earned just four carries and one target while playing 28 total snaps on offense over the Jaguars' last three games before the bye.