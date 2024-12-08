Johnson (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's matchup versus Tennessee, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Johnson will be inactive for the second straight week. Prior to Jacksonville's Week 12 bye, the South Florida product had suited up for each of the team's 11 contests and had gotten at least one touch in all but two of those games. However, Johnson appears to be out of the rotation with both Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby healthy and with rookie tailback Keilan Robinson having been activated off IR ahead of Week 13.