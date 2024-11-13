Johnson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Johnson played through his hamstring issue in the Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Vikings, failing to record a stat across just four offensive snaps. The 28-year-old running back will likely continue playing through the issue in Jacksonville's Week 11 matchup against the Lions unless it worsens over the course of the week.
More News
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Questionable for Week 10•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Working through hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Reverts to No. 3 role•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Less involved as No. 2 back•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Solid in No. 2 role Sunday•