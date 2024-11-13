Share Video

Johnson (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Johnson played through his hamstring issue in the Jaguars' Week 10 loss to the Vikings, failing to record a stat across just four offensive snaps. The 28-year-old running back will likely continue playing through the issue in Jacksonville's Week 11 matchup against the Lions unless it worsens over the course of the week.

