Johnson carried once for minus-four yards during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Colts.
The 27-year-old opened the campaign as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, and he played just a single offensive snap in his Jaguars debut. Johnson is unlikely to have much of a role in the offense while starter Travis Etienne and top backup Tank Bigsby are healthy.
