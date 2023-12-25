Johnson rushed once for two yards during Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers.
Jacksonville fell behind early and rushed the ball 13 times in the blowout defeat, with just seven of those carries going to running backs. Johnson has a solid grip on the No. 2 tailback job but isn't likely to be major factor in the offense down the stretch with starter Travis Etienne healthy.
