Johnson had one carry for minus-two yards during Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons in London.
JaMycal Hasty suited up for the first time this season as Jacksonville had all four of their tailbacks active, but starter Travis Etienne still dominated the offensive snaps with an 85 percent share. Johnson has just six carries for eight yards and three catches for 15 yards through the first four weeks of the season.
