Johnson carried three times for 12 yards and caught two of three targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 31-27 loss against the Browns. He also returned two kickoffs for 34 yards.

The 27-year-old suited up Sunday after being questionable with a knee injury, and he filled his usual role as Travis Etienne's top backup. Johnson eclipsed 40 scrimmage yards in three straight contests after taking over the No. 2 role Week 10, but his average of 18.5 scrimmage yards over the past two games is likely a better representation of his expected production while Etienne is available.