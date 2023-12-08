Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Johnson has been bothered by a knee issue after the Jaguars' Week 13 loss, but he was able to log a week of limited practice sessions and he's got a shot to suit up Sunday. If the 27-year-old running back is unable to play in Week 14, Jacksonville's backup running back duties would likely be assumed by Tank Bigsby.