Johnson (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
Johnson likely sustained a hamstring injury during practice this week and is now in jeopardy of missing Jacksonville's Week 10 game. He practiced in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday, but if he's unable to play through the pain Sunday, expect Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby to handle all of the Jaguars' running back duties.
More News
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Working through hamstring injury•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Reverts to No. 3 role•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Less involved as No. 2 back•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Solid in No. 2 role Sunday•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Role could expand sans Etienne•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Team-high yardage total in loss•