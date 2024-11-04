Johnson carried twice for six yards and failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

The 28-year-old played 13 offensive snaps as Jacksonville's backfield returned to full strength, though that was only slightly less playing time than starter Travis Etienne saw in his return from two-game absence. Johnson should continue to see sporadic opportunities as the Jaguars' depth back while Etienne and Tank Bigsby remain healthy.