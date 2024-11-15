Johnson (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Detroit.

Johnson played through a hamstring injury this past Sunday versus the Vikings, but despite fellow RB Tank Bigsby (ankle) departing after 10 snaps and two carries, the former didn't earn a touch on four offensive plays. Meanwhile, Travis Etienne dominated the Jaguars backfield to the tune of 12 touches for 43 yards from scrimmage on 30 snaps. With Bigsby ruled out for Week 11, Johnson will back up Etienne, but his usage likely will be limited.