Johnson is re-signing with the Jaguars on a one-year deal Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Johnson operated as the team's No. 3 running back for the majority of the season, seeing limited opportunities behind Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby. It likely didn't help that the South Florida product averaged just 2.6 yards per carry on 41 attempts across his 17 appearances. He'll likely head into the Jaguars' offseason programs working to hold onto his third-string role in 2024.
