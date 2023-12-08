Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.

Johnson was listed as a limited participant in all three of the Jaguars' practices this week, but Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com relays that the 27-year-old running back is likely to play. If available, Johnson would handle his usual duties as the top backup to Travis Etienne (ribs), who is also listed as questionable but in line to play.