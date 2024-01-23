Johnson carried once for minus-one yard versus the Titans in Week 18. He played in all 17 games and had 41 rushes for 108 yards and 10 catches for 140 yards this season.

The 27-year-old opened and closed the campaign as Jacksonville's No. 3 tailback, though he did have a few weeks in the middle of the season where he worked in the No. 2 role ahead of rookie Tank Bigsby. Johnson will become a free agent during the offseason and will likely look for a new home as a backup tailback in 2024.