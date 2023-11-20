Johnson carried seven times for 20 yards and caught his lone target for 34 yards during Sunday's 34-14 win against Tennessee.

The 27-year-old played a season-high 17 offensive snaps and didn't have much success on the ground in the blowout victory, but his 34-yard catch-and-run during the third quarter tied for Jacksonville's longest play of the day. Johnson has 10 carries for 32 yards and three catches for 62 yards over the past two games, with those 13 touches eclipsing his total from the first eight contests combined. It appears he's taken over the No. 2 tailback job from rookie Tank Bigsby, though neither player has much fantasy utility while starter Travis Etienne remains healthy.