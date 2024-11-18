Johnson carried twice for three yards during Sunday's 52-6 loss to the Lions.
The 28-year-old suited up after being considered questionable with a hamstring injury, and he played just 27 percent of the offensive snaps. Johnson has five carries for 12 yards and one reception for 20 yards over the past four games, and he isn't likely to be significantly involved in the offense while Travis Etienne is healthy.
