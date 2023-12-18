Johnson carried twice for five yards and wasn't targeted during Sunday's 23-7 loss against the Ravens.
The 27-year-old played 18 of 62 offensive snaps, but starter Travis Etienne was the only Jacksonville tailback to receive more than two touches. Johnson should continue to have a limited workload down the stretch as Etienne's top backup.
