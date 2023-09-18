Johnson rushed once for eight yards and caught his lone target for nine yards during Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.
The 27-year-old rushed for minus-four yards on his only offensive snap in the season opener, but he received two touches on six offensive snaps Sunday. No. 2 tailback Tank Bigsby saw more of the field but didn't touch the ball, as starter Travis Etienne was the only back to be a real factor. Johnson appears locked in as Jacksonville's tertiary option in the backfield.
More News
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Minimal role in opener•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Buried on depth chart•
-
Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson: Gets chance in Jacksonville•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Quietly heads to free agency•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: No run on offense•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Used on special teams only•