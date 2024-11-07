Johnson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Johnson may have picked up a hamstring during practice Wednesday or Thursday. His participation in Friday's session will provide clarity on his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings. Johnson has served as the Jaguars' No. 3 running back this season behind Travis Etienne (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (ankle).
