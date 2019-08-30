Mays sustained an ankle injury in Thursday's preseason matchup with Atlanta and is questionable to return, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Mays originally signed with Jacksonville in late July. The 25-year-old faces an uphill battle for a roster spot in a Jaguars running back room that includes Leonard Fournette, Alfred Blue (ankle), Ryquell Armstead and Thomas Rawls.

