Jaguars' Devante Mays: Reverts to IR
Mays (ankle) cleared waivers and reverted to the Jaguars' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Mays suffered the ankle injury during the preseason finale and was waived/injured by the Jags over the weekend, but he'll stick with the team after going unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year-old will spend the entirety of the season on IR unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 Waivers: Top under-drafted picks
In Jamey Eisenberg's first look at the waiver wire, he looks at some of the most under-drafted...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...