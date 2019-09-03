Mays (ankle) cleared waivers and reverted to the Jaguars' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Mays suffered the ankle injury during the preseason finale and was waived/injured by the Jags over the weekend, but he'll stick with the team after going unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year-old will spend the entirety of the season on IR unless he reaches an injury settlement with the team.