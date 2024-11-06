The Jaguars designated Duvernay (lower body) for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

A two-time Pro Bowl return man during the first four seasons of his career in Baltimore, Duvernay signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Jaguars in the spring. He suited up in each of Jacksonville's first five games and primarily served on special teams, logging just one reception and carrying three times for 10 yards before landing on IR on Oct. 9. After sitting out the last four games, Duvernay is now healthy enough to practice, and he could be a candidate to return from IR this Sunday against the Vikings if he checks out fine during the week. Once activated, Duvernay will likely continue to provide most of his value in the return game, but he may have an opportunity to see more reps on offense with wideout Christian Kirk (collarbone) done for the season.