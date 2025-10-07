Lloyd recorded two tackles (two solo) and one interception, which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown, in the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Chiefs on Monday night.

Lloyd opened the season in a part-time role but has played over 90 percent of the defensive snaps across the last two games and now leads the NFL with four interceptions. His 99-yard pick-six off Patrick Mahomes on Monday flipped the game on its head and gave the Jaguars a 21-14 lead after it appeared Kansas City was on its way to taking a third-quarter lead. On the season, Lloyd has recorded 25 tackles (14 solo), four interceptions and one fumble recovery on 72 percent of the defensive snaps.