Lloyd recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Ravens.
Lloyd registered double-digit takedowns for the third game in a row and fifth time over the last six contests. He continues to be a force on Jacksonville's defense and he's now up to 110 tackles on the season, just five short of his total from his rookie campaign last year.
