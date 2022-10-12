Lloyd recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 13-6 loss against the Texans.
Lloyd played 56 of the team's defensive snaps as the Jags gave up 31 times for 116 yards and one touchdown in Week 5. The 24-year-old has totaled 49 tackles and two interceptions through his five games.
