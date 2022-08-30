Lloyd (undisclosed) recorded five tackles during the Jaguars' preseason finale against the Falcons.
Lloyd made his preseason debut Saturday after being sidelined for multiple weeks with an undisclosed injury. Jacksonville likely wanted to avoid overworking the first-round rookie coming off this issue, as he played on just 38 percent of the team's defensive snaps during this final preseason game. Lloyd should immediately step into a prominent role alongside fellow inside linebacker Foye Oluokun starting with the Jaguars' Week 1 matchup against the Commanders.