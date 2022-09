Lloyd recorded six tackles (three solo), three pass deflections and one interception during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Colts.

The rookie showed of his versatility by picking off a pass intended for Dezmon Patmon in the fourth quarter, marking his first career interception. Across two games, Lloyd has totaled 17 tackles, giving him a solid fantasy floor, but if he's able to be a disruptive player against the pass on a weekly basis, he could certainly vault into the top-tier of IDP players.