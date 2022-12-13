Lloyd recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Titans.
Lloyd stepped up into a starting role with third-round rookie Chad Muma (ankle) sidelined against Tennessee. As a result, the 2022 first-round selection played every defensive snap alongside league-leading tackler Foye Oluokun for the first time since Week 8. Lloyd played just about every down over the first nine games of the season, but he saw his playing time decline to a rotational role over the past three contests. He should continue to fill in at inside linebacker if Muma does manage to work his way back into practice Week 15.