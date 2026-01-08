Lloyd recorded 81 tackles (35 solo), including 1.5 sacks, across 15 regular-season appearances in 2025. He also logged seven passes defensed, including five interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

Lloyd failed to tally 100 total tackles for the first time in his career in 2025, but he remained reliable against the run while emerging as a legitimate playmaker elsewhere on defense for Jacksonville, especially in coverage. The 2022 first-round pick will look to continue wreaking havoc in the postseason, beginning with Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Bills. Lloyd is currently playing out the final year of his rookie deal, and he's positioned to become a coveted unrestricted free agent this offseason.