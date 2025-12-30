Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Five tackles in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd recorded five tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup in the Jaguars' win over the Colts on Sunday.
Lloyd's 90 percent snap rate against Indianapolis was his highest in a game since playing 96 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 10 against Houston. The 27-year-old linebacker has recorded 76 tackles (33 solo), including 1.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, including five interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown on 74 percent of the snaps across 14 appearances this season.
