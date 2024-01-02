Lloyd recorded seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 26-20 win versus the Panthers.
Loyd tallied seven-plus tackles for the 10th time in his last 11 games in Week 17. He projects as a plus IDP play for Week 18 when the Jaguars travel to Tennessee with a chance to clinch the AFC South.
