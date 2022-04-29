The Jaguars selected Lloyd in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 27th overall.

Jacksonville moved back into the first round to get the sliding Lloyd out of Utah. Lloyd was considered arguably the top middle linebacker in the class prior to the combine but some middling workout metrics in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump dropped him to the 20s. Those measurables did not prevent Lloyd from being an absolute force for the Utes, though, as he racked up 255 tackles, 43 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks over 47 career games. He has coverage ability to boot as Lloyd snared five picks and broke up 13 passes, 10 of which came as a senior. Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun combine to give Jacksonville a strong group of inside linebackers.