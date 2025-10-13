Lloyd tallied three total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Seahawks.

Following an impressive Week 5 performance in which Lloyd tallied two solo tackles and a 99-yard pick-six, he played just 14 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss. The 2022 first-round pick from Utah has now recorded 28 total tackles and four interceptions over 246 defensive snaps through the Jags' first six games this season. Although he had an underwhelming Week 6 showing, Lloyd is expected to start alongside Foyesade Oluokun in Jacksonville's linebacker corps in the Week 7 matchup against the Rams.