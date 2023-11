Lloyd logged 10 total tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

The 2022 first-round pick has been very productive since returning from a thumb issue, averaging 10 tackles per game in four appearances. Even though he's missed two games this year, Lloyd is second on the Jaguars' in total tackles (58) and pass deflections (six). Expect the second-year linebacker to continue wreaking havoc for Jacksonville's defense for the remainder of the season.