Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that he expects Lloyd (undisclosed) to return to practice sometime next week, Eugene Frenette of Jacksonville's official site reports.

Loyd was initially listed as day-to-day, but it appears like the rookie will now miss the Jaguars' preseason opener. Regardless, it doesn't appear like the issue is anything major, so the first-round pick still has a shot at opening the regular season as the starting inside linebacker next to Foye Oluokun.