Lloyd (calf) is "not expected to play" Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The starting middle linebacker entered the weekend with a questionable tag after getting in limited practices all week and missing the Jaguars' Week 7 contest against the Rams. The bye week in between was apparently not enough to help him get ready in time to play this week. Ventrell Miller is Lloyd's backup.

