Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Likely out for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (calf) is "not expected to play" Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The starting middle linebacker entered the weekend with a questionable tag after getting in limited practices all week and missing the Jaguars' Week 7 contest against the Rams. The bye week in between was apparently not enough to help him get ready in time to play this week. Ventrell Miller is Lloyd's backup.
More News
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Questionable to play Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Still tending to calf issue•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Ruled out for Week 7•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Just three tackles in Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: 99-yard pick-six in MNF victory•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Picks off Purdy twice in Week 4 win•