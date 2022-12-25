Lloyd recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one interception during Thursday's 19-3 win over the Jets.

While Jacksonville played without both Travon Walker (ankle) and De'Shaan Dixon (coach's decision) in Week 16 against the Jets, Lloyd paced the team with nine stops and recorded his third interception of the 2022-23 campaign on a Zach Wilson heave to the end zone to close out the first half. Although Walker is now anticipated to return from his two-game absence in Week 17 versus Houston, Lloyd will still likely play a prominent role in the Jaguars' defensive game plan on New Years Day.