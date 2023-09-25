Lloyd is having testing done on his right thumb Monday to find out the severity of his injury, according to head coach Doug Pederson, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lloyd suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Texans, and it's not yet clear what the potential range of outcomes is for the second-year pro. An update on his status or the team's practice reports in the days ahead will likely shed a better light on his potential availability for Week 4 against the Falcons.