Lloyd had nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Steelers.

It was the third straight game that Lloyd had at least nine tackles and he played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the first time since Week 1. His 48 tackles in six games ranks second on the team -- well behind the 92 of Foye Oluokun -- and he's seemingly over the thumb injury that caused him to miss two games earlier in the year.