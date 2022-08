Lloyd is day-to-day and still recovering from an undisclosed injury Sunday, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Lloyd is doing "good" according to the report, and the day-to-day nature would imply this is not a serious issue. Lloyd was selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft by the Jaguars, and is expected to form a strong duo at inside linebacker with Foye Oluokun.