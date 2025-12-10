Lloyd tallied eight tackles (one solo) and an interception during the Jaguars' 36-19 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Lloyd put the Jaguars deep in enemy territory early in the first quarter when he picked off a short pass from Daniel Jones (Achilles), and the Jacksonville offense converted the turnover into a Travis Etienne three-yard rushing touchdown four plays later. Lloyd entered the regular season having accrued four interceptions over the first three years of his NFL career, but he's up to five interceptions through 11 regular-season games in 2025, including a 99-yard pick-six in a Week 5 win over the Chiefs. However, he has just 59 combined tackles on the year and will likely fall short of the tackling century mark unless he increases his defensive activity over the final four games of the regular season.