Lloyd finished Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers with eight tackles (six solo) and two interceptions.

Lloyd played 62 of 66 defensive snaps and finished second on the Jaguars in tackling behind Tyson Campbell (nine). Lloyd was responsible for two of Jacksonville's four turnovers, with his two interceptions off Brock Purdy in the second and fourth quarters being converted into 10 points by the Jaguars' offense. Lloyd is already up to three interceptions through four games, which matches his total from his rookie season in 2022. He's also logged 23 tackles (12 solo) and one fumble recovery to start the season.