Lloyd (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Paul reports.

Lloyd was unable to play against the Rams in Week 7 due to a calf injury, but he's had additional time to recover courtesy of the Week 8 bye. He was limited in practice all week to get the questionable tag, and his return would result in less defensive snaps available for Ventrell Miller. Lloyd's official status for Week 9 may not be known until the Jaguars announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

