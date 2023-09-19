Lloyd recorded 11 tackles (five solo) and two pass deflections in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Chiefs.
Lloyd led the team in takedowns in the loss, compiling his highest total since Week 5 of the 2022 campaign. The linebacker recorded 115 tackles last year and he appears likely to remain heavily involved on Jacksonville's defense in his second NFL season.
