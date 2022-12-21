Lloyd tallied nine tackles (seven solo) in an overtime win against the Cowboys in Week 15.

Lloyd made his second straight start for the Jaguars and finished third on the team with nine stops. That was the most he has recorded since notching 11 tackles against Houston in Week 5. Chad Muma (ankle) had started over Lloyd in Weeks 12 and 13 before injuring his ankle, and he played just 11 snaps in his return against Dallas. However, Muma is listed as a starter in the Jaguars' Week 16 press release, per Jordan de Lugo of Generation Jaguar, so Lloyd may see his snap count decrease Thursday against the Jets.