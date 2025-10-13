Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Ruled out for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lloyd (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Lloyd played just 27 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday against the Seahawks, and the calf injury would seem to explain why. Ventrell Miller was the beneficiary of Lloyd's absence and would be the likely frontrunner to fill Lloyd's role against the Rams.
More News
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Just three tackles in Week 6•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: 99-yard pick-six in MNF victory•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Picks off Purdy twice in Week 4 win•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Snags interception in loss•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Option not exercised•
-
Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: Tallies second sack•